11,845 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Purchased by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,000. Align Technology accounts for 1.6% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 3,884.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,771,000 after purchasing an additional 462,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.67.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $293.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $225.86 and a one year high of $737.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.95.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

