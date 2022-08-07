25,958 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,000. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of Landstar System at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Landstar System by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.08.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $153.89 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.57.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

