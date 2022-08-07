2,941 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.86.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $301.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.10. The company has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

