2crazyNFT Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. 2crazyNFT has a total market capitalization of $373,088.52 and $97,919.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00763106 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00014722 BTC.
2crazyNFT Profile
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
Buying and Selling 2crazyNFT
