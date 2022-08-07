51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

51job Price Performance

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $60.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49. 51job has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51job

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 51job by 34.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of 51job by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 51job in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of 51job by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Stories

