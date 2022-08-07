5,527 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Bought by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 135.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,734.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ovintiv Stock Performance

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of OVV opened at $47.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.65. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 65.58%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

