823 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Acquired by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $217.50 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.74 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.83.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

