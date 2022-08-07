88mph Market Capitalization Reaches $2.32 Million (MPH)

88mph (MPH) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. One 88mph coin can currently be bought for $4.98 or 0.00021438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $170,048.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,222.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00132462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00034342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00066682 BTC.

88mph Coin Profile

MPH is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 485,536 coins and its circulating supply is 465,279 coins. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp. 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

88mph Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

