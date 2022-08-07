8PAY (8PAY) Trading 8.1% Higher Over Last Week

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. 8PAY has a market cap of $603,383.64 and $76,497.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 8PAY has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.35 or 0.00614594 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015080 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
8PAY Coin Profile
8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network.
