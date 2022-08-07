8X8 PROTOCOL Market Capitalization Achieves $66,102.14 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $66,102.14 and approximately $11,180.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 55% lower against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002572 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000177 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002120 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000235 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000838 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 99.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.