Aave (AAVE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.41 Billion

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Aave coin can currently be bought for about $100.85 or 0.00436269 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $118.55 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,117.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004353 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00132294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00033903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00067461 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,982,430 coins. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

