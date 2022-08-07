ACoconut Price Reaches $0.0828 on Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $220,409.70 and $34,979.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.0828 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00038488 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi.

ACoconut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.