ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (ACSAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on August 19th

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0073 per share on Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Down 0.8 %

ACSAY opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.05. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

