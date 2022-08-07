adbank (ADB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,192.00

adbank (ADB) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. adbank has a market cap of $354,689.44 and $35,192.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, adbank has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,250.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00132561 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00066390 BTC.

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,164,573 coins. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog. The official website for adbank is adbank.network. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

