Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Adient updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Adient Price Performance

Adient stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,195. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $237,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Adient by 27.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 96.5% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter valued at $1,216,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adient from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

