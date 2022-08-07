Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Advanced Share Registry Limited (ASX:ASW – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Advanced Share Registry Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides share registry and other corporate services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Share Registry Services and Property Investment. The company offers a suite of registry services, including registry maintenance, capital raisings, corporate actions, company meetings, employee share plans, shareholder communications, and in-house printing services.

