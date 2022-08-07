Advisors Preferred LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2,128.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 374,225 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 11.4% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $141,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after purchasing an additional 173,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $321.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

