Advisors Preferred LLC Buys 7,010 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 334,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,583,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $29.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07.

