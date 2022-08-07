Advisors Preferred LLC Buys New Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,910 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $77.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.