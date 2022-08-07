Advisors Preferred LLC Buys New Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $272.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.35. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.69.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

