Advisors Preferred LLC Buys Shares of 18,063 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $77.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $94.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.09 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.73%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

