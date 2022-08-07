Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,189,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Teradyne by 63,820.2% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 824,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,488,000 after purchasing an additional 823,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 385.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after purchasing an additional 413,694 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 590,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,505,000 after buying an additional 285,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $100.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.73. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.