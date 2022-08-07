Advisors Preferred LLC Purchases 1,670 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $705,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,257,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

