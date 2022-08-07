Advisors Preferred LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 417,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,814,000 after buying an additional 49,095 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 227,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after buying an additional 77,168 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $145.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

