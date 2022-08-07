Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 12,094 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,094 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

LYB opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.51.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.