Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 73,300 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Advisors Preferred LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $37,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $110.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day moving average is $112.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.