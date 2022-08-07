Advisors Preferred LLC Takes $4.86 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 142,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

