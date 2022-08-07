Advisors Preferred LLC Trims Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,063 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $926,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $133.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.55. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

