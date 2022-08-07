Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.
AEHR stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $401.92 million, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.67. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.
In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,239.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.
Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.
