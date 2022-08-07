Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

AEHR stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $401.92 million, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.67. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $27.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,239.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

About Aehr Test Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

