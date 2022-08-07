AES (NYSE:AES) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

AES traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,553,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. AES has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $26.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth $31,799,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,193,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,901,000 after purchasing an additional 631,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AES by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,153,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,606,000 after buying an additional 592,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of AES by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 743,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,141,000 after buying an additional 420,218 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

