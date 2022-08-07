Air T, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:AIRTP)

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.
Air T Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIRTP opened at $24.06 on Friday. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21.
Air T Company Profile
