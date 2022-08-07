Air T, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:AIRTP)

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Air T Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRTP opened at $24.06 on Friday. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.