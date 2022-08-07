Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Susquehanna

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.52. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $583,534.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.