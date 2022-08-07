Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 7.4% of Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $215.87 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $242.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.45. The firm has a market cap of $410.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

