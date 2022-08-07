Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASTL. Cormark dropped their target price on Algoma Steel Group to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

TSE ASTL opened at C$12.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of C$10.04 and a twelve month high of C$17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

