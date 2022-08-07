ALLY Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (ALY)

ALLY (ALY) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. ALLY has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $9,125.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ALLY has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ALLY

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ALLY is getally.io.

ALLY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

