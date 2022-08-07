Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Price Reaches $0.28

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $40.11 million and $6.87 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance.

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

