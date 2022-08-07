Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $118.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,383 shares of company stock worth $15,761,666 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.