Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.45

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and traded as low as $2.35. Alstom shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 159,538 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alstom from €37.50 ($38.66) to €38.00 ($39.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alstom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Alstom Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Alstom Cuts Dividend

About Alstom

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

