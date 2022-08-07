Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.45

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and traded as low as $2.35. Alstom shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 159,538 shares changing hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alstom from €37.50 ($38.66) to €38.00 ($39.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alstom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.
