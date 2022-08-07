Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Reduced by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after buying an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,584,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,802,000 after buying an additional 836,243 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

