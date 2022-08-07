Ambrosus Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last Week (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and $649,405.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 778,669,412 coins. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

