Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.

Ameren Stock Performance

AEE opened at $91.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.07. Ameren has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus upped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.75.

In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,597,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,575,000 after acquiring an additional 152,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,041,000 after acquiring an additional 148,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,150,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

