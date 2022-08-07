American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.21-$2.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.04%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,066,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,131,808. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $38,483.55. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,107,816 shares in the company, valued at $67,766,284.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,066,619 shares in the company, valued at $66,131,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 121,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,684 in the last ninety days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

