American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $99.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

