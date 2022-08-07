American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Cut by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,033 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $993,440,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1,051.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 528,228 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in American Express by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after purchasing an additional 368,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $51,440,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
American Express Stock Performance
AXP stock opened at $157.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.41. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
