American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in American Tower by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,397,000 after buying an additional 563,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,151,000 after buying an additional 563,028 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $272.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.35. The company has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.69.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

