Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,201 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $25,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,773,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after buying an additional 183,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,466,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,757,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.78.

NYSE AMP opened at $269.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.94. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

