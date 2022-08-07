Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 37,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Amphenol by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.90. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

