Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.83.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.
