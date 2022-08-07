ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.98

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.98 and traded as low as $3.81. ANA shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 207 shares.

ANA Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Get ANA alerts:

ANA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.