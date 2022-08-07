Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,323,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 280,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $383,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after purchasing an additional 54,330 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 54,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $177.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.64. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,360,291. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.